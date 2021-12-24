ING Groep NV Purchases 789 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

