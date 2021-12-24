ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 25,000 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.16 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.