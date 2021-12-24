ING Groep NV Sells 1,405 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

