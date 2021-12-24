ING Groep NV Takes $5.39 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $50.19 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.