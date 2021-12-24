Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $388,771.62 and approximately $197.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007024 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

