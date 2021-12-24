Innova (INN) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $270,883.00 and $31.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

