Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the second quarter worth $10,838,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter.

