Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 1,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

