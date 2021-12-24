Insider Buying: Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Alison Green purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($27,110.58).

CBOX opened at GBX 349 ($4.61) on Friday. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of £139.60 million and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOX shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) price target on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

