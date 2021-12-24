Insider Buying: Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Acquires 1,833,096 Shares of Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Thomas (Tom) Joseph Black purchased 1,833,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £421,612.08 ($557,024.81).

Shares of Thruvision Group stock opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.39) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.52. Thruvision Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of £42.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

