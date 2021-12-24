Insights Network Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $12,634.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,845,660 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

