inSure DeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $262.60 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

