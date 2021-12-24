Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0695 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $523.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.27 or 0.07912021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,054.61 or 1.00128337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,322,630 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

