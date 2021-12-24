Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.26

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.26 and traded as high as C$35.66. Interfor shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 149,127 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 6.0002888 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

