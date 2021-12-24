International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

