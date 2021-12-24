Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.22 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $412.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,720,263 coins and its circulating supply is 190,804,427 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.