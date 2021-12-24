Internet of People Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 66.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet of People has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

