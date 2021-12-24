Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 7,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 70,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.