Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.20

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.46. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 9,668 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill bought 4,081 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

