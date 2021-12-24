Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Raised by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

