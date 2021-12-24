Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Stock Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.18% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

DEF opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.