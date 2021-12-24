Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.89 and last traded at $89.75. Approximately 49,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 17,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.