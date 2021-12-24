Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 49,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 69,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

