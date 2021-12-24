Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.65. 64,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 16,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.