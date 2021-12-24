Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $94.03. 28,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,587. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.43 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.