Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.81 and last traded at $189.29. Approximately 8,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $186.78.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.