Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.10. 39,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 68,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.