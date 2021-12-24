Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 1,670,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,435,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.