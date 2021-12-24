Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 123,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 152,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.