Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 129,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 166,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.