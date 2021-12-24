Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.37. 9,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 13,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

