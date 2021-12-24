Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.19. 23,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 24,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,356,000.

