Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.98. 5,123,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,097,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

