Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s Largest Position

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $265,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $396.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

