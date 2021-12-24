Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.