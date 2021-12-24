Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

