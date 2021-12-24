Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average volume of 1,087 put options.

SPHB stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,846,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

