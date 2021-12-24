Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

