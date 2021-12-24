Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.13. 3,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01.

