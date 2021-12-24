Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.80 and last traded at $108.71. Approximately 2,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.