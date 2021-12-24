Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. 246,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 642,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.