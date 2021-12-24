Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.40. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89.

