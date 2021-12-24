Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.42 and last traded at $180.84. 6,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.26.

