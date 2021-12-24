Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.95 and last traded at $97.68. 1,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49.

