Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,155 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 3.49% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 714,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 98,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,320. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

