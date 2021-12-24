Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Holdings Increased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

