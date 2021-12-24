Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.31. Approximately 75,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 142,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.