Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altice USA (ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Altice USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

12/8/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,322. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

