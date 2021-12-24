Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.71 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

