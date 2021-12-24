IQeon (IQN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $2.13 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $3.09 or 0.00006029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

